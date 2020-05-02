CALVIN JEROME SKROBARCEK REFUGIO - Calvin Jerome Skrobarcek, 92, passed away April 30 after a brief illness. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth of 66 years, his daughter Agnes, his sons Ralph(Brenda), Alan(Julie), Dale (Jena), and Brian (Diana), his two sisters, Janelle (Bill) Beck and Ann (Jean Pierre) Guillon, 7 granddaughters and 12 grandsons, 9 great-granddaughters and 17 great-grandsons, 8 great-great granddaughters and 3 great-great grandsons, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes Mae, his son Michael, and brother Milton. Calvin was born September 30, 1927 to Felix and Rosa (Kloesel) Skrobarcek in Corpus Christi. He was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church. He attended Corpus Christi High and Del Mar College. He worked at Sam White/ Bob Klare Chevrolet until he started his own automotive business Calvin's Auto Repair. Here he worked with his sons and "repaired" many of Refugio's vehicles. In his spare time, Calvin enjoyed building and flying model airplanes, especially radio control. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing while spending time with his family. He liked to tell stories to all who would listen. He will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends. The family wishes to thank the emergency room staff and doctors and the nurses at Refugio Memorial Hospital for their care and concern. A Rosary will be recited Monday, May 4, 2020 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 6:00 p.m. Mass will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020 Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Texas 78377 (361)526-4334
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.