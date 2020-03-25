CALVIN D. STROTHER RUSKIN, FL. - Calvin D. Strother of Ruskin Fl., 92 passed away on March 4, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Alva Thompson, uncle and aunt Sheffie and Leona Harden, a brother Seldon Strother (Jane). Calvin was born in Pulaski Va. Oct. 01, 1927 He served in the US Army in 1946 and was honorably discharged. At his side was his wife of 55 years Patricia (Logan) Strother. Survived by eight children, six girls and two boys. Girls Carolyn Wallace (Robert), Lois Kuykendall (Marion), Anita Jones (D), Yvonne Frost, Cheryl Roberts (Lonnie), and Alicia Beatty. Sons Rev. Anthony L. Strother (Brenda), and Rev. Thomas Elliot (Besty). A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. Thank you for whatever you have done to bring comfort to the Strother Family during our time of bereavement Memorial service will be held at later date.

