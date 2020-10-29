Cam Jared McMillan
LANCASTER — “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” - Psalm 23:4
Cam Jared McMillan began his life’s journey on November 14, 1969, in Victoria, TX. He was the youngest of 2 children born to Joe Carl and Carolyn Jean McMillan.
He accepted and professed his love of Jesus Christ as his savior at an early age and united with Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad, Texas, where he remained a member until his death.
Cam’s elementary school years were spent in Goliad, Texas. He graduated from Goliad High School in 1988. He worked for the Texas Department of Corrections for several years and later obtained his Commercial Driver’s License. He was employed as a truck driver in Lancaster, Texas.
He was united in holy matrimony to Ellen Olivia Cunningham on November 17, 2012. To this union, a son was born alongside 4 bonus sons and daughters. Among Cam’s most significant attributes were his intelligence, kind, compassionate and fun-loving demeanor, warm spirit and smile. He was an avid country boy (hunting, riding, working cattle) sports fan (Youth Football League Team Dad and Coach and Dallas Cowboys for LIFE!), and an all-around handyman. He was also awesome in the kitchen and especially on the BBQ Pit! Cam’s greatest joys in life were his family and his friends. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, nephew, in-law (brother, son) cousin and friend.
He entered into eternal rest on October 26, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories a loving wife, Ellen Cunningham McMillan, of Lancaster, Texas; Children: Cam Jared McMillan Jr of Lancaster, TX; William Cunningham of Dallas, TX; Briana Barfield of Lancaster, TX; Tyra Chandler of Lancaster, TX; and Michael (MJ) Chandler of Lancaster, TX; Father: Joe Carl McMillan, of Goliad, TX. Sisters: Carmen McMillan English, of Justin, TX and Debbie Strait (Henry) of Kennedy, TX and a host of loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Jean Franklin McMillan.
A Walk Through for family and friends will be Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11-1 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. A private family funeral will be held followed by burial at Sapenter Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
