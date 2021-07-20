Camelia Carrera
PORT LAVACA — Camelia Carrera, 88, of Port Lavaca was called to Heaven on July 18, 2021. She was born June 20, 1933 in Salineno, Texas to Emeterio and Angelica Salinas De La Garza. She devoted her life to her children. She was strong in faith and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Gloria Saenz (Hector), Lydia West (Johnny), Edna Sheppard (Jim), and Carmen Fournier; son, Richard Carrera; sisters, Edna De La Garza and Mandy Grant (Grover); 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Ramon Solis Carrera; daughter, Diana Carrera; grandson, Christopher James Adames, Sr.; parents; and brothers, Julio De La Garza, Ruben De La Garza, Humberto De La Garza, Sr., and Reynaldo De La Garza, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be Friday, July 23, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Port Lavaca Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Richard Carrera, Hector Saenz, Jim Sheppard, Johnny West, Rene Fournier, Reynaldo De La Garza, Jr., Tim Woodwick, and James Fournier.
Honorary Pallbearers are Dustin Sheppard, Danica Fournier, and Albert Lopez.
The family would like to thank Citizens Medical Center and Hospice of South Texas Dornberg Center of Compassion both of Victoria for the wonderful care and compassion.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com.
