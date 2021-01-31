Candelario “Cande”
De La Garza, Jr.
VICTORIA — Candelario “Cande” De La Garza, Jr. went to be with the Lord January 27, 2021 at the age of 70. He was born in Victoria, Texas to Candelario De La Garza, Sr. and Hermida Rodriguez De La Garza.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 6 PM - 8 PM with a rosary at 7 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows 208 W. River St. Followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa De La Garza; son, John Christopher De La Garza and nephew Rocky William Santos..
He s survived by his wife of 45 years, Sue De La Garza; grandchildren, Kayla Sneed, Xavier Olguin, Lisette (Joey) Rodriguez and Christopher Lee De La Garza; 3 great granddaughters; siblings, Christina (Roland) Hinojosa, Robert Lee De La Garza, Victor Daniel De La Garza, and Benina Belinda (Manuel) Santos; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Candelario was a loving husband, dad, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was the biggest fan of his wife’s cooking and enjoyed every bit of Chinese from time to time. He also had a passion for being a truck driver and did it for many years. On his down time, he enjoyed watching wrestling and if seen around town he would be in his signature cowboy hat.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
