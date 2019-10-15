FRANCISCA B. CANTU VICTORIA - Francisca Cantu, 93, passed away October 10, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15th from 6-8pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy with a rosary to be recited at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 16th at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with burial to follow at Memorial Park.
