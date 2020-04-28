GUADALUPE LUPITA CANTU PORT LAVACA - Guadalupe "Lupita" Canales Cantu, 88, of Port Lavaca passed away April 24, 2020. She was born October 16, 1931 in Victoria to Catarino and Mary Camarillo Canales. She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Mendoza (Ray), Terri Balboa (Johnny), Dolores Cuellar, Martha Gonzalez (Albert), and Rachel Stone; son, Johnny Cantu (Sylvia); sister, Susie Canales Ortiz; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Gomez Cantu; parents; sons, Sam Cantu, Marcus Cantu and Albert Cantu; son-in-law, Seferino Cuellar Jr.; daughter-in-law, Martha Garza; and sister, Mary Canales Velasquez. Private services will be held and a Memorial Mass will be held to celebrate Lupita's life when circumstances change. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com
