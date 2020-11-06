Carl Buford Harding Jr.
VICTORIA — Carl Buford Harding, Jr., 90, of Victoria passed away peacefully November 4, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born July 21, 1930 in Waco, TX to Carl Buford Harding, Sr., and Willie Ables Harding. He married ElRose Spies of Hallettsville TX on January 18, 1958. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, his children Sharon (Daniel “Spike”) Hubenak of San Antonio and Carl (Jodie) Harding III of Helotes; grandchildren Danielle Hubenak, Bryce (Lindsay) Hubenak, Stone Harding, Landon Harding, and Ainsley Harding; great-grandchildren Hattie Hubenak and Susannah Hubenak. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Willie Merle Clifton and brother Kirby Lloyd Harding.
Carl was a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps and served his country during the Korean War. After leaving active duty, he moved to Victoria and spent several years in the Marine Corps Reserve. Carl was one of the original workers to start up the Union Carbide Chemical Plant in 1954 and retired from his work there in 1992 after 38 years of service. He and ElRose were one of the founding families of Christ the Victor Lutheran Church. He was active with the local chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association and was key in working to have Victoria’s only Memorial for Korean War Veterans established in 2007. Carl enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends. He never met a stranger. Time spent traveling the U.S., dancing with ElRose, bowling and playing dominoes with friends were some of his favorite activities.
A graveside service for family only will be held at Memory Garden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Victoria’s Christ’s Kitchen, the Warrior Weekend Organization of Victoria, or the charity of one’s choice.
