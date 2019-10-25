CARL WILLIAM HAENEL JR. YORKTOWN - Carl William Haenel Jr passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born December 19, 1954 in Houston, TX to late Carl William Haenel Sr. and Nancy Kliem Haenel. He is survived by his mother, his son Carl (Allison) William Haenel III, his daughter Amanda (Donnie)Helm, son Sammy (Sarah) Robinson, brothers David (Amy) Haenel and Danny (Tammy) Haenel, sisters Theresa (Daniel) Hentschel and Tammy (Eric) McNeal; 5 grandchildren and 2 on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carl was retired from the Construction Industry. His passions were hunting, fishing and ranching. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl William Haenel Sr. A small gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at his parent's home, 442 Sunset Drive, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.