CARL WILLIAM HAENEL JR. YORKTOWN - Carl William Haenel Jr passed away on October 12, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born December 19, 1954 in Houston, TX to late Carl William Haenel Sr. and Nancy Kliem Haenel. He is survived by his mother, his son Carl (Allison) William Haenel III, his daughter Amanda (Donnie)Helm, son Sammy (Sarah) Robinson, brothers David (Amy) Haenel and Danny (Tammy) Haenel, sisters Theresa (Daniel) Hentschel and Tammy (Eric) McNeal; 5 grandchildren and 2 on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews. Carl was retired from the Construction Industry. His passions were hunting, fishing and ranching. He is preceded in death by his father, Carl William Haenel Sr. A small gathering will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at his parent's home, 442 Sunset Drive, Victoria, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Reader shares his view of the Democratic Party (7)
- Letter: Reader responds to Mark Walters' letter to the editor (5)
- Lyceum lecture speaker talks space, complacency (5)
- Guest column: Vote Nov. 5 for state propositions (5)
- Letter: Demeanor of president distresses reader (4)
- Letter: Reader stresses importance of getting updated driver's license (5)
- Syndicated column: Dem debate overlooked threat to our quality of life (3)
- Council rejects city engineer's Houston Highway safety plan, opts for realignment option (3)
- Letter: Is Khrushchev's prediction coming true for America? (2)
- Letter: Reader gives opinion on what is dividing the country (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 25
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.