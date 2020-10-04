Carl Prukop
Carl Prukop
VICTORIA — Carl Prukop 92 of Inez, Texas passed away on September 29, 2020. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Hybner He was preceded in death by this parents, John and Christina Prukop Sisters; Florentine Prukop and Mary Kutchka Brothers; Joe Prukop, Alphonse Prukop, Alvin Prukop and Chris Prukop He served in the U.S. Army and was a Korean War veteran. Donations may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Inez, TX . A visitation will begin at 9a.m. on October 2, 2020 with the rosary recited at 9:30a.m., followed by a mass at 10a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inez, Tx. Burial to follow at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.