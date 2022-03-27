Carl "Ray" Castell Jr.
YOAKUM — Carl “Ray” Castell, Jr., age 60, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022. He was born January 20, 1962 in Yoakum to Carl Raymond Castell, Sr. and Rebecca Munson Castell.
He worked for offshore drilling companies, was a commercial fisherman and a chef. He liked to fish, cook, visit with friends, his dogs and drink Dr. Pepper. Ray was able to fulfill his dream of traveling to Rome Italy to visit the homeland of his paternal grandmother, Phyllis Caroppo Castell. He continued on his travels to France and England. He also traveled to Hawaii.
Survived by: mother, Rebecca Munson Castell; wife, Paula Bradford Castell; sister, Marlene Castell Urban along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by his father, Carl Castell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research, Hope Methodist Church or Progress Baptist Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

