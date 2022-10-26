Carl William Zajicek
GANADO — Carl William Zajicek, age 85, passed away peacefully on Friday, October, 21, 2022. Carl was born on Friday, October 15, 1937 in Ganado, Texas to Willie and Agnes Zajicek.
If you lived in Ganado, you knew Carl, whether from his Southside Gulf Service Station for 25 years, or he may have, possibly refinished furniture for you.
A very special thank you to the nurses and doctors of Citizens Medical Center, Ganado Nursing & Rehab Center, and Crown Hospice of Victoria. A giant, very special THANK YOU to Carl’s care sitters, Lynn Meyer, Loren Genzer, Alicia Garcia, Brooke Crain, Clara Menefee, and Nancy Rosas Independent Caregivers.
Services were held on Monday, October 24, 2022, beginning with Visitation from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Rosary was recited at 9:30 am, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at Assumption Catholic Church with Father Clem Quainoo officiating, interment followed at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Ganado.
Carl is survived by his loving family, his wife of 60 years, Shirlee Kubena Zajicek, son, Glenn Zajicek, daughters, Cheryl Zajicek, her spouse Sandra Price, and Denise Klaus, grandson, Cody Klaus and his wife Kristen, and his only great-granddaughter, Avery Emma Klaus, also his sister Rita Pargmann and her husband Robert. Carl has been preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Agnes Zajicek, and sisters, Alice Staff and Joan Beard.
Pallbearers were: Mike Beard, Kip Derrick, Keith Jones, Henry Keen, Neal Pargmann and Bryan Pargmann. Honorary Pallbearers were: Joe Hermes, Eric Pargmann, John Hurt, Andy Byrne, Raymond Derrick, Wilford Tegeler, Teddy Kaspar, C.J. Fucik, and Daniel Pratka.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Crown Hospice, 1406 E. Red River Street, Victoria, TX 77901, 361-316-8446.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
