CARLENE JACKSON CUERO - Carlene Jackson entered into rest on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the age of 49. She was born August 25, 1970 in Cuero, TX to the late Ernest Lee Jackson and Effie Jewell Jones Jackson. Carlene is survived by her sons LaDra Johnson of San Antonio and LeBron Johnson of Cuero, her daughter Danesha Johnson of Cuero, her brother Carlis Jackson of Cuero, sisters Ernesteen Wade of Cuero and Vernessa Jones of San Antonio; as well as 7 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel with Rev. Lawrence Roy, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
