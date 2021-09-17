Carlos Raymond Zepeda
VICTORIA — Carlos Raymond Zepeda, 54, of Victoria went to be with the Lord September 10, 2021. He was born May 31, 1967, in Victoria, Texas to Rimondo and Stella Gonzales Zepeda.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00AM Monday, September 20th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas followed by a burial at Telferner Cemetery.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents and father-in-law, Pete Garza, who passed away just two days before him.
Carlos is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Rose Zepeda; mother, Stella Zepeda; sisters, Tina Herrera and her husband, Danny and Veronica Zepeda and her husband, Jaime Mendoza; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Carlos was a loving husband, son, uncle, and friend. He proudly served our county in the branch of the US Army. He worked for R.C. Automotive for 15 years where he was a mechanic and loved every piece of his job. Carlos also had joy in collecting guns and had a very nice collection which he cherished very much. He was a huge fan of supernatural and scary movies. Carlos was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
