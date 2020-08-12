Carlos Rodriguez, born February 5, 1943 in Monterey N.L. Mexico, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fortino and Catalina A Rodriguez, sister Maria A Rodriguez Sanchez, and brother Joe Louis Rodriguez. He is survived by his siblings; Elvia Sisneros (Toby) of Los Lunas, N. M., Lilia Garcia (David) of Houston, Tx., Salvador Rodriguez (Raquel), Ellie Ochoa (Mike) and Sylvia Rodriguez Hernandez (Juan), all of Victoria, Tx. He had numerous nieces and nephews.
Although Carlos initially sacrificed his education to help financially support his siblings, he lived a full life, motorcycling with friends to Baja California, attending Native American Pow-Wows, and even playing guitar with Willie Nelson. He was a loving, giving man that will be missed by many.
The family would like to thank his nurse, Roxanne Rodriguez, the nurse practitioners, doctors and staff at Post-Acute Medical Center at De Tar Hospital, and the staff of Twin Pines Nursing home for all their time and dedication and loving care while he was a patient there.
Funeral services will be held at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 13, 2020 , from 3:00pm-6:00pm.
