CARLOS O. TYSON VICTORIA - Carlos O Tyson, a 50 year resident of Victoria, passed January 9th, 2020, in Richmond Texas. Born December 23, 1934, in Valliant, Oklahoma to J.P. and Annie Hill Tyson. He graduated from Bangs High School in 1953. He retired from the Union Carbide Seadrift Plant in 1985. He was an Army Veteran. He loved all sports and playing dominoes at Riverside Golf Course in Victoria after a round of golf. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 yrs Lela Wiggins Tyson, parents J.P. and Annie Tyson, and brother Darrell Tyson. He is survived by sons Charles and Jerry Tyson (Tina) and daughter Debbie Dannelley. Grandchildren James W Bennett, III, (Lisbeth), Denise Dannelley Rodrigues, (Darrin), Michael Dannelley, Jack and Kathryn Tyson and four Great Grandchildren. Sister Roberta "Yvonne" Beard and brothers Perry, George (Sylvia), Wesley (Susan) and Marvin (Vivian), and many Nieces and Nephews. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, TX. Arrangements are with Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 22555 S Kirkwood, Stafford TX, 77477.
