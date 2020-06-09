Segura, Carlota

CARLOTA CAMPOS SEGURA GOLIAD - Carlota Campos Segura, of Goliad passed away peacefully, at the age of 100 years old, Friday, June 5th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Family and friends will gather for visitation and rosary from 2:00PM to 8:00PM, Tuesday, June 9th at Grace Funeral Home, 214 Market St. in Goliad, rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 10th at 10:00AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 238 N. Commercial St. in Goliad. Burial will follow at Flores Cemetery in LaBahia. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home Goliad.

