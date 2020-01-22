CARLTON G. HOERIG VICTORIA - Carlton G. Hoerig, 84, of Victoria, Texas, peacefully entered into his eternal rest while at home on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He was born in Shiner, Texas on December 24, 1935 to the late Willie C. and Leonita (Zimmerman) Hoerig. He served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960 while stationed in Norfolk, VA. His military service took him to ports around Europe, and north across the Arctic Circle. After returning home from the Navy, he married the love of his life, Leona Zikuhr on June 11, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville, Texas. They then settled in Victoria where he began working for Safety Steel Services until his retirement 36 years later in 1996. Carlton was long-time member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria. He loved to fish and spent many nights running trot lines on the local rivers with his fishing buddy, Earl, where they always managed to bring home plenty of catfish. Carlton enjoyed working in his garden, playing dominoes, and solving word puzzles. Carlton is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Leona Hoerig; his children, Beverley Hoerig (Mary) of Yoakum, Harvey Hoerig of Victoria, and Brenda Filip (Donna) of Moravia; six grandchildren, Sarah Hoerig, Tyler Crye, Dylan Crye, Dustin Haveliwala (Fram), Aymee Campbell (Travis), and Renee Harbin (Eric); one great-granddaughter, Kamdyn Harbin; and sister Dorothy McWhirter of Port O'Connor. Carlton was preceded in death by his parents, Willie C. and Leonita Hoerig. A heartfelt thank you goes to the caring nurses and doctors at Hospice of South Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 23, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. He will be carried to his rest by his children and grandchildren, Harvey Hoerig, Brenda Filip, Sarah Hoerig, Tyler Crye, Dylan Crye, and Dustin Haveliwala. Memorial donations made be made to Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
