Carmen salazar
VICTORIA — On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Carmen Salazar, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 58. Carmen was born on February 22, 1962 in Victoria, TX to Aurelio and Angelita Davila. Carmen had a passion for Tejano music and was a devoted Houston Astros and Houston Texans fan. She was known for her caring heart, beautiful smile and uncontrollable laughter. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Aurelio G. Davila and nephew, Daniel Richard Davila. She is survived by her husband Gilbert, her son Fabian (Toni), her sisters Rosa Maria, Luduvina (Sebero), Maria de Los Angeles (Humberto), Clara (Larry) and her brothers Aurelio (Dora), David (Grace), Lou (Liza), Moses (Ilene), Alberto (Kyra) and numerous nieces, and nephews. A private family viewing will take place from 4pm - 5pm and will open to the public from 5pm - 8pm with a rosary starting at 7pm on Monday, January 25th at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Tuesday will be the funeral service at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with a burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Moses Davila, Lou Davila, David Davila, Larry Cobb, Mark Cano, and Richard Castillo In lieu of flowers please consider directing your memorials to Adopt A Pet at 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77904 or call (361) 575-7387.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud defends objection to election results, says "We don't know yet" about Biden's win (13)
- Letter: Our congressman did not set a good example (13)
- Letter: 'Ship of fools' makes a number of wrong assertions (11)
- Letter: Representative Cloud should explain why he did not wear a mask (6)
- Letter: America stands at a crossroads as we work through our differences (6)
- Letter: The silent majority is no longer silent (18)
- Constitutionality of election still in question (4)
- El Campo couple gives firsthand account of events at Capitol (w/ video) (2)
- Letter: Ship of fools (3)
- Guest column: A question our community asks of itself (2)
Online Poll
Do you buy Girl Scout cookies?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.