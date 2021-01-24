Carmen salazar
VICTORIA — On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, Carmen Salazar, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 58. Carmen was born on February 22, 1962 in Victoria, TX to Aurelio and Angelita Davila. Carmen had a passion for Tejano music and was a devoted Houston Astros and Houston Texans fan. She was known for her caring heart, beautiful smile and uncontrollable laughter. Carmen was preceded in death by her father, Aurelio G. Davila and nephew, Daniel Richard Davila. She is survived by her husband Gilbert, her son Fabian (Toni), her sisters Rosa Maria, Luduvina (Sebero), Maria de Los Angeles (Humberto), Clara (Larry) and her brothers Aurelio (Dora), David (Grace), Lou (Liza), Moses (Ilene), Alberto (Kyra) and numerous nieces, and nephews. A private family viewing will take place from 4pm - 5pm and will open to the public from 5pm - 8pm with a rosary starting at 7pm on Monday, January 25th at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Tuesday will be the funeral service at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows with a burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers include Moses Davila, Lou Davila, David Davila, Larry Cobb, Mark Cano, and Richard Castillo In lieu of flowers please consider directing your memorials to Adopt A Pet at 8215 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77904 or call (361) 575-7387.

