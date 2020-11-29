Carmen Velez
VICTORIA — Carmen Velez of San Juan Del Rio, Durango passed away November 23, 2020 at the age of 60. She was born July 16, 1960 to the late Juventino Soto and Maria Celia Soto. Carmen was married to Jesus Velez and sealed for time and eternity in the Houston Temple. She was a great woman with a very loving heart, great spirit, and a caring wife. Carmen was a brave woman of great faith and took life’s adversities with courage and determination. Carmen was also a devoted mother of three, and grandmother of two beautiful boys.
Carmen is survived by her husband Jesus Velez, her daughter Lore (Bobby) Rubio, Jessica (Bradley) Bomba, her son Jesse David Velez, her grandchildren Connor Cameron Bomba, Aaron Rubio, and her mother Maria Celia Soto.
She is preceded in death by her father Juventino Soto.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11am to 12pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3408 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX 77901. Immediately following the visitation will be the service at the same location. Burial to follow at Memory Garden Cemetery, 8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904. To share a fond memory please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- Letter: Donald Trump reminds me of Freddy (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- Skip your standard Thanksgiving holiday, Victoria health official warns (2)
- Letter: Freedom and equality must not be taken lightly (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
Online Poll
Did you go Black Friday shopping?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.