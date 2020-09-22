Carol A. Lehnert
VICTORIA — Carol Ann Till Lehnert passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1939 in El Campo, Texas to the late Albert and Dolphie (Holub) Till. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Verner “Bobby” Till.
In 1962, she married Ed Lehnert, and prior to her death, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on July 14, 2020. In addition to her husband, Carol is survived by her daughter, Marae (Larry) Oliver of Rockwall, Texas and her son, Jeff (Jennifer) Lehnert and her nine grandchildren, Rachel, Logan, Meredith, Jack, Ethan, MaryClare and Grace Oliver and Dawson and Abby Lehnert.
Carol was a 1957 graduate of El Campo High School and a 1961 graduate of Sam Houston State Teachers College. She loved teaching and she loved children which translated to nearly 35 years of loyal service to her faith in religious education with the majority of time spent as the Director of Religious Education for Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a member of the Serra Club, Catholic Daughters of America, was the first president of the Holy Family Altar Society and a dedicated charter member of the Rusty Steins.
Pallbearers will be Louis Holub, Greg Petter, Logan Oliver, Jack Oliver, Ethan Oliver and Dawson Lehnert.
Visitation will be at Holy Family Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 5-7pm followed by the Holy Rosary at 7pm. The funeral Mass will be Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10am at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by interment at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to Diocese of Victoria Seminarian Fund.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
