Carol Ann Beard
PORT LAVACA — Carol Ann Partain Beard, age 82, passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born on January 23, 1939, in Houston, Texas, to the late J.A. and Ruth Skinner Partain.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donnie Beard; son, Robert Beard of Knoxville, TN, daughters, Nancy Webb of Port Lavaca, TX and Sherilyn Beard (Rhonda Treybig) of Dripping Springs, TX; grandchildren, Chris Webb, Jamie Webb, Garrett Beard, Easton Bauer (Anna), Ashlyn Beard, Brett Beard and Drew Beard; great-granddaughters, Caidyn Beard and Calia Webb; sister-in-law Annette Partain.
Carol Ann is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Melba Ruth Partain, brother, Robert (Bob) Partain, brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jeanne Partain.
She was the sweetest, kindest and most wonderful wife, mom and grandma anybody could ever have. Her grandkids were the light of her life. She and Donnie attended almost every sporting event and cheer competition they were in. She really enjoyed going gambling with Donnie (Joe Ray, Jean, Thelma and Lucille, too!) and their trips to Tennessee and Virginia.
Carol Ann was known as “grandma” to many, many kids over the years. Mom, you will be greatly missed, but we find comfort in knowing you are surrounded by God and loved ones above.
Due to covid, there will be no service at this time.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
