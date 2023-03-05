Carol Davis
VICTORIA — Carol Davis, 91 of Victoria went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2023. Her life showed us what we could be, how we could give and what a well-lived life looked like. She was born August 30, 1931 in Hallettsville, Texas. She graduated in 1951 from Texas State University, formally known as SW Texas State and was proud to be a Bobcat. She married Barry W. Davis in 1953, who was killed in a car wreck at age 34. Her proudest achievement was raising 4 strong well-loved girls, Caron, Ivy, Geri, and Bari. They will remember her as a sparkling light of energy to keep up with their many school and 4-H activities, including sewing, cooking and raising lambs for the stock show. The livestock show was always a highlight for the family. She enjoyed attending every year. Her life was built around loving God and she instilled this in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She taught school for many years at Mission Valley before beginning a real estate career. As an owner and broker at Centerpoint Realty, she made many lifelong friends and colleagues. Retiring at age 82 tells you about her work ethic and her perseverance, but her favorite past time was ballroom dancing. Although she loved the entire spectrum, “the waltz” was one of her favorites. For many years, she competed and enjoyed the pageantry of wearing beautiful dance costumes and high heels. She showed compassion to anyone in need, including family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Barry, and her brother Travis Kubena. She is survived by her sister, Mary Ann Defibaugh of Hallettsville, her daughters, Caron Muntzel (Jim), Ivy Sullivan (Jody), Geri Watts (Charles) and Bari Lee (Tommy), grandchildren Chelsi Odom (Bryan), Kyndal Howard (Levi), Corbin Lee (Brittany), Chrystal Watts, and 8 great grandchildren Liam, Hazel, Otto, Cora Howard, Harper Lee and Brady, Kate, and Ava Odom. Pallbearers are Jim Muntzel, Jody Sullivan, Charles Watts, Tommy Lee, Wayne McCants and Ron Willms. Honorary pallbearers are Corbin Lee, Levi Howard and Bryan Odom.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 4th from 2 to 4 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77901. Services will be Sunday, March 5th 2 pm at First United Methodist Church 407 W. Bridge St. in Victoria, Texas 77901. A private burial will be held at Westside Cemetery later in the day in Yorktown, Texas. Carol says “Go Astros!” Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services are under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
