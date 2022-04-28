CAROL FRITZ
VICTORIA — Carol Fritz died peacefully on March 29, 2022 in Victoria, Texas. Born and raised in Illinois, she lived in Texas and California before settling with her husband in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she lived for forty years. She graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in Music and was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority.
She earned a Master’s Degree in Piano from the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago, Illinois. While at American, she performed as a piano soloist with the Chicago Symphony - one of the high points of her life. Carol loved to play the piano. She taught students in Nebraska for years and was a member of several local music clubs. Later in life, she worked as a paralegal before moving to Victoria, Texas to be near her family. She is survived by one son, Daniel Fritz of Chicago, Illinois; one daughter, Karen Hagan of Victoria, Texas, son-in-law David Hagan, and two grandchildren, Julia and Sarah Hagan of Victoria, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Esther Clark; and two brothers.
She loved music, gardening, animals, and the close friendships she developed with so many people. In the words of her closest friend, “Carol personified dignity and compassion. She had a terrific intellect, a devilish wit, and most importantly, a great heart.” She will be missed.
