Carol Jean Garriott

Carol was born November 16, 1934, at 12:01 a.m. in the midst of a blizzard, at the home of her mother’s doctor in Eureka, Kansas, the 3rd daughter of Clarence and Ruth Vining McGhee.
Preceding Carol in death were her parents; infant brothers Gean Winston and Rolland Claire; sisters Melba McGhee Harlan and husband Norman, and Gail McGhee Martin and husband Clyde; niece Vicki Harlan Mackey Christian; niece Shannon Martin Hyle; nephew Owen Lee Martin; ex-husband Floyd Garriott; brother-in-law John Garriott; friend of 50 years Hal Larson, and her dear friend Lon Cantrell.
Surviving family members are nieces Karen Martin Kolavalli, her daughter Chhaya Kolavalli and partner Jameson Hubbard; Virginia Martain Allain (Dennis); Cynthia Martin Ross, children Kristy Ross Duggan (Bill), children Will and Kaci; Nikki Ross Teel (Harley), children Justin and Alex; Susan Leigh, children Paul Calhoun, partner Jay David; April Wickwire (Kevin), children Katie and Adam; Robin Kane, children Shay and Kim,<\\>; Samantha Hyle Noble; Diana Hyle Platt (Caleb); nephew Tim Harlan (Kristy), and children; nephew Bob Harlan and children; sister-in-law Sue Garriott; nephew Shawn Garriott (Staci), and children; niece Lisa Garriott Adams (Scott), and children; plus many great, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
Best friends she couldn’t have made it without: Lola Hicks, Lila Weber and children Alison Young and Scott Young; Carol Lee Roberts; June Cantrell and her children Marguerite, Jon, Alan and Cristin and their families; and multitudes of other friends she cherished as well.
There will be Celebrations of Life for Carol in El Dorado, Kansas, and Seadrift, Texas. Details pending.
