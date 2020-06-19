CAROL JEAN HANZELKA ROCKPORT - Carol Jean Hanzelka, age 76, of Rockport, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was born in Victoria to Richard and Lillian Olsovsky on September 30, 1943. She is survived by her mother Lillian, husband Clarence, daughters Debbie Mullins and Karen Poplin (Jeff), son Michael Hanzelka (Melissa), sisters Linda O'Brien (Charles) and Donna Montez (Mike) and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Carol grew up in Placedo, Texas. She graduated with Salutatorian honors from Bloomington High School. She married and moved to Rockport, where she had three children and raised her family, living there for almost 60 years. Her battle with cancer began one year ago. She fought it with determination, a true fighter and warrior. Her doctors and nurses at Spohn Hospital were very kind and encouraging. Carol was especially appreciative of her transportation provided by the American Cancer Society "Road to Recovery" program. Her volunteer driver was wonderful. Donations may be made to ACS in Carol's memory. Arrangement provided by Charles Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in DeLeon Plaza (19)
- A picture is worth a thousand words (7)
- Victoria County considers axing forensic audit (7)
- Victoria County commissioners ax forensic audit (7)
- Guest column: Look through another's eyes for better understanding (6)
- Guest column: America’s love of freedom is unifying theme (6)
- Hallettsville resident throws live pig at animal rights activist (6)
- Guest column: It’s time to take down the statue (5)
- Letter: Regarding the monument, save, don't cave (4)
- Letter: Call for removal of Confederate statue is disgusting (4)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.