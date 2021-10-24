Carol Jean Nelson
Carol Jean Nelson was born on June 12, 1945 and died peacefully at her home in Victoria, Texas on October 8, 2021 after a short illness. She was born and grew up in Superior, WI, the youngest child of Robert Byrnes and Elverna (Hoffmockel) Byrnes. She graduated from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Wisconsin – Superior. She married Donald S. Nelson in October 1969 and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage before his death in 2003. After moving from their hometown in Superior, Carol and Don made their home in Victoria, TX and enjoyed softball, bowling, golf, and travelling, especially to Hawaii. Carol retired as a bookkeeper with Bumgardner and Morrison in Victoria in 2014. In her later years, Carol continued to travel, taking cruises with her friends to the Caribbean and Alaska. Her last trip was to Kauai with her niece, Bobbie. Carol loved her many nieces and nephews and was especially close to her sister’s children. She enjoyed many crafts, and was an active member of her local Stampin’ Up card group. Her beautiful cards were admired and appreciated by all who received them.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Nelson, her parents, Robert and Elverna Byrnes, and her siblings, Duane, Robert and Rosanne Byrnes.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Dianne Boyd Byrnes and her nieces/nephews and their children: Bobbie Salveson (Owen, Nathan, and Collin), Barry Bagwell (Alexandria and Samantha), Cindy Mashuga, Jody Hermanson (Tyler), Jenny Byrnes, Alan Bagwell (Ryan and Danielle), Joe Byrnes, Lance Albrecht (Harper) and Abby Byrnes. She had generous friends and neighbors in Victoria, including Judy Garza, Gayla Whitaker, Eddy and Nancy Stevens, and Selinda Ramirez. The family wishes to thank everyone who came to her aid during her final weeks including lifelong friend, Kathy Erickson and caregiver, Mary Grahmann, as well as the services provided by the Senior Helpers of Victoria and the Hospice of South Texas.
After a small graveside service on October 15, 2021, Carol was buried in Greenwood Cemetery, Superior, WI at the side of her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol’s name to The American Lung Association or a charity of choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest Column: Read my lips (just not my words) (9)
- It's getting too hostile (10)
- Longtime Victoria resident, banker shares infectious enthusiasm for God, family, service (3)
- Goliad County judge orders JP, constable to vacate offices (2)
- Carrie Suzanne Myers (2)
- Guest column: To delay rebuilding the Stroman campus will cost the community many extra millions of dollars in the future (2)
- Misty Lynn Whitney (1)
- JAMES "JIM" G. BROWN (1)
- Former Victoria County deputy pleads guilty to invasive recording charge (2)
- Martin "Peewee" Robles Jr. (1)
- Nueces Street to be reduced (1)
- Father of sex trafficking victim to speak at monthly Victoria GOP meeting (1)
- Street Smarts: How does the City decide which streets to repair? (1)
- Billy G. McDade (1)
- It's time to get rid of the debt limit (1)
- Former Shiner police chief files lawsuit accusing city officials of retaliation, violation Texas Whistleblower Act (1)
- Blotter: Victoria woman accused of hindering prosecution, apprehension of a felon (1)
Online Poll
Are you afraid of the dark?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.