Carol K. Gayle
LAWARD — Carol K. Gayle, 77, of LaWard, Texas, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born March 4, 1943, in Houston, Texas to the late Bea Gresham and Art Kirksey.
Carol is survived by her son, John B. Sherman and wife, Elizabeth, her daughter, Carol L. Chambers and partner, Nino Campuzano, her step-children, John R. Gayle and wife, Sandra, Frieda A. Runk and husband, Jay, Stuart B. Gayle and wife, Margaret, Barbara S. Robinson and husband, Stephen; her sisters, Marla Byrne and Marilyn Gravett, 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas Z. Gayle, and by her grandsons, Matthew Bartlett Gayle and Sean Elias Gayle.
Carol grew up in Lubbock and later Corpus Christi, Texas, graduating from W.B. Ray High School in 1961. She worked for nearly 50 years in the oil and gas industry, first starting as an administrative
assistant at companies in Houston and Dallas, and later rising to the position of petroleum “land man” at Sue-Ann Oil and Gas in Victoria, where she spent the majority of her career.
Carol had a heart bigger than Texas, but she was also a take-no-nonsense woman with a wicked sense of humor. Some of her favorite things were mystery novels and television shows, coffee, and music from the 1950s. Her adoration of Elvis was well-known, and she was proud to have seen him in concert at twelve years of age. Carol was a spitfire who is responsible for passing down countless colorful Texan expressions, some of which are too colorful indeed to share here.
Carol loved for her children and grandchildren, often stating that their happiness was the most important thing to her, and for the many pets she cared for over the years. These included as many as 13 house-dwelling dogs at one time, but she now leaves behind Katie the dog (who will be living with her human sister) and many semi-feral farm cats she fed twice a day without fail. Her most important legacy to her family was her spirit of kindness, generosity, and fierce steadfast love. Carol was Mimi, and Mimi meant safety and love always.
At Carol’s request, there will be no service. She was never one for a fuss, but she would appreciate if anyone wanted to honor her by donating to a charity. Because she cared deeply about people struggling with hunger and poverty, her family is recommending a donation to your local food bank or shelter. Perpetual Help Home and Promise Pointe are two such organizations in Victoria.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Here is the Democratic plan for America (38)
- The policy of separating families was a tragic mistake (10)
- Guest column: Why vote for Donald Trump? (7)
- Letter: Disparity in motivation between voters (3)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (13)
- Letter: Vote for Trump and keep our country great (3)
- Blotter: Victoria woman robbed of gold chains totaling almost $20K (2)
- How has the number of unemployment claims changed recently? (2)
- New York Times publishes 'Out of Work in America' in partnership with the Advocate (4)
- About 40 cars parade through Victoria in support of Joe Biden (7)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.