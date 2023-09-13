Carol M. Kinder
VICTORIA — Carol M. Kinder, 72 of Victoria, formerly of Houston passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023. She was born June 14, 1951 in San Antonio, TX to Phillip J. and Elizabeth Kohutek Howard.
Carol worked as a Product Manager in electronics for Sterling Electronics, Hallmark Electronics, OM Associates and Mitsubishi. She later worked for the Scottish Government promoting industry between the US and Scotland.
Carol embraced people of all walks of life. She never knew a stranger.
She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Kohutek Howard of Victoria; daughter, Kari Kinder of Victoria; sisters, Debra Swope of Port Lavaca, Denise Childres (Van Ansell) of Houston; brothers, Jeff Howard (Jeanne) and Greg Howard (Iris) both of Lake Jackson and a grandson, Dylan Kinder.
Carol was preceded in death by her father, Phillip J. Howard; a daughter Rachael Kinder and brother-in-law, Bill Swope.
Visitation will be 9 am on Saturday, September 16, 2023 with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 am all at Holy Family Catholic Church. Following a reception inurnment will be in Hillside Cemetery in Cuero.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
To share a fond memory of words of comfort visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.