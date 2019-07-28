CAROL ANN MOORE VICTORIA - Carol Ann Kuester Moore, 83 of Victoria, Texas passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born December 20, 1935, in Yoakum, Texas to the late William H. Kuester and Lucille Matthew Kuester. Carol descended from a pioneer ranching family that came to Texas in the early 1800's. She was a member of Austin's old 300, Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Decora Study Club. Carol was also a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church. She graduated from Texas A and I University in Kingsville, Texas in 1957 and married the love of her life James Felton (Jack) Moore later that year. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before Jack passed away in June 2018. Carol and Jack were devoted to their family and especially proud of their only granddaughter, Jordan. Carol was much beloved by her family, friends and relatives. She had a sweet, gentle soul and devoted herself endlessly to the care and support of others. She was embraced by all, including complete strangers. She will be greatly missed. Carol is survived by her sons, James Kevin Moore and wife, Desiree of Yoakum, TX, Randall Alan Moore wife, Patty of New Orleans, LA; brother, William Terry Kuester wife, Gena of Victoria, and granddaughter, Jordan Rae Moore, College Station, TX. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Wayne David Kuester. The family would like to thank caregivers Paula Muschalek and Lydia Hernandez for their gentle care in her final days. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with the funeral service to begin at 11 AM. Private family burial will take place in Alexander Cemetery in the Stratton Community. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the First Presbyterian Church of Victoria and Hospice of South Texas would be appreciated. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
