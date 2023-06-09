Carol (Rossi) Fairman Hernandez
Carol (Rossi) Fairman Hernandez
SAN ANTONIO — Carol (Rossi) Fairman Hernandez, 73, lost her battle with brain cancer on Sunday, June 4, to join her parents, relatives and friends already in Jesus’ care.
She was born January 18, 1950, in Victoria, Texas to Sylvan and Adeline (Hauboldt) Rossi. She graduated from Nazareth Academy in Victoria, then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She moved to San Antonio where she would live the remainder of her life, graduating from Trinity University in 1994 with a Master’s Degree in Education Administration.
Carol spent her career of 40 years in education, first as an elementary classroom teacher and then as principal within San Antonio ISD. After retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, especially her trips to the casinos, and activities with many beloved friends. RV trips with her cousins Charles and Barbara Kloesel were also a special time for Carol. She was a member of the San Antonio Marching Band, playing the cymbals in many parades throughout Texas. Her passions also included gardening, music and dancing.
She is survived by her spouse and loving caregiver Abel Hernandez, daughter Alicia (Jason) VandeBerg, son Brett (Samantha) Fairman, stepsons Steven, Nathan and Matthew Hernandez, grandchildren Kayla and Brynna VandeBerg, Jack, Dylan and Henry Fairman, Evan Hernandez, her brother Sylvan Ronald (Connie) Rossi, nieces Gina Rossi, Lisa (Andy) Friedman and Bridget (Chase) Clark, and their mother, Earline Rossi. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 15 from 6:00-7:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2102 N. Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232. Funeral services will be Friday, June 16 beginning at 1:30pm at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to gifts.mdanderson.org for brain cancer research, the San Antonio Food Bank at give.feedingamerica.org or the charity of donor’s choice.

