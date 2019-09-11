,

CAROL THAMM BAY CITY - Carol lost her battle with cancer and was called home on September 4th, 2019 in Bay City, Tx. Carol was born on Sept. 26, 1950 to Gilmore and Georgia (Newton) Thamm of Victoria, Tx. She spent some time going to school in Bloomington but graduated from Victoria High School. She moved to Bay City, Tx in 1971. She enjoyed playing Yahtzee with her daughter Stacie and her son-in-law Steve and watching her favorite tv shows. Carol is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Ron Thamm. She is survived by her daughter Stacie Privett and her husband Steve, her nephews Larry (Destiny) Thamm, David (Geri) Thamm, niece Viena Thamm and her husband Troy Stell, and her four aunts and family in Arizona. In care of Greens Mortuary, Bay City, TX. Memorial to be held at Carol's home in Bay City on September 14th, 2019.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.