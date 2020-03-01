CAROLINA CANTU YOAKUM - Carolina Cantu 50 passed away Thursday Feb. 27, 2020. She was born in Wharton to Guadalupe Cantu and the late Mary Garza. Carolina is survived by her father, sister Cynthia Garza, brother Michael Cantu, 11 nieces and 4 nephews and a host of family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother Mary Garza. There will be a Visitation on March 2, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home from 4pm to 7pm with a Rosary to start at 7pm. Under the Direction of Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, 412 Main St.

