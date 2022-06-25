Carolina Flores
VICTORIA — Carolina Flores, 75, of Victoria entered into rest on June 18, 2022. She was born September 9, 1946 to the late John Garza and Ysabel Villela in Bay City, TX.
She is survived by her sons, Alex Campbell (Iliana), Sherman Rawlins, and Adrian Flores; daughters Ruth McKinney (Gwen), Ina Rodriquez (Richard), and Isabel Perez (Arturo); sister JoAnn Losoya, 16 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Caroline Rawlins, and her 2 grandchildren Ethan Flores and Elena Flores.
A funeral service will be held for family and friends on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87, Victoria, TX. Burial will be held at a later date. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
