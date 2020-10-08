Carolina V. Garcia
Carolina V. Garcia
VICTORIA — Carolina Vela Garcia 72, of Victoria passed away Thursday Oct. 1, 2020. She was born in Victoria on July 3, 1948 to the late Juan Vela & Maria Carlos Vela. Carolina is survived by her husband Josafat P. Garcia, daughters Celia Morales , Beatrice DeLeon(Alfredo), Theodosia Gudino, son Robert Lee Vela Sr. (Victoria), sisters Esperaza Perales, Petra Hinojosa and Ramona DeLaGarza and brothers Luciano Vela, Juan Vela ; 19 grand children and 28 great grand children. Carolina is preceded in death by her parents, son Theodore Gonzales Jr., and 6 sisters Maria, Pabla, Herminia, Juana, Amelia, and Reyes.
Pallbearers are Jose Gudino, Angel Gudino, Pedro Gonzales, Andy Higdon, Alfredo DeLeon IV, Alfredo DeLeon V, Jasmine Salazar, Gerardo Morales Jr., Luciano Barrientes, Robert Vela Jr.; Honorary pallbearer Theodore Gudino and Anthony Gonzales. Visitation will be Thursday Oct. 8th at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home at 10am with a Rosary to start at 7pm. Services will be held Fri. Oct. 9th, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at 9am with burial immediately following at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.