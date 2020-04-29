CAROLINE BERNAL VICTORIA - Caroline Bernal, 86, most recently of Victoria, passed peacefully, Monday, April 27th, 2020. Family and friends will gather for visitation Thursday, April 30th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria, a rosary will be prayed at 7:00PM. A private mass will be at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Honoring Caroline as pallbearers will be Oliver Cantu, Jovan Cantu, Alexander Castillo, Jay Palacios, III, Robert Espinoza, Jr., Ryan Espinoza and Ethan Cantu. Caroline was born January 29, 1934 in McFaddin, Texas to the late Luis and Adelaida Ramirez Lopez. She worked for many years in housekeeping at DeTar medical center and as well for other people. Caroline married her love, Ramiro Bernal, October 11, 1953 in Tivoli at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Caroline enjoyed gardening, sewing and in earlier years cooking. She had a passion for spending time with her family and could always be found watching her grandchildren play baseball or softball. Caroline also enjoyed watching the college World Series for girls softball. For the past four years, Caroline called Twin Pines Nursing Home, her home. She was dearly loved by the staff and will be missed by them and all of her family. Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Luis and Adelaida Lopez; siblings, Antonio Lopez, Sr., Florence Ortiz, Raymond Lopez and Lydia Rocha; her children, Ramiro Bernal, Jr., Irma Toole and son-in-law, Ed Toole and Mary Elizabeth Jimenez; and her husband of 36 years, Ramiro Bernal, Sr. Caroline is survived by her daughter, Norma Bernal-Espinoza and her husband, Robert; her siblings, Julian Lopez and Lucia Trevino; seven grandchildren, Melissa, Amy, Oliver (Vanessa), Jovan (Melissa), Alexander, Robert, Jr. (Fiance, Amelia Gonzales) and Ryan; 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; along with numerous other loving family members. Memorial donations in Caroline's memory are requested to be sent to the American Alzheimer's Association. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
