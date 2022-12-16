Caroline Hernandez
VICTORIA — Caroline Hernandez, age 91 of Bloomington passed away Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born June 7,1931, in Victoria to the late Tomas Villarreal, and Josefa Farias.
She is survived by daughters: Rosanne Marlow (Stan) of Ecuador S. America, Beatrice McFeaters (David), Sylvia Salazar Bertha Martinez (Michael) and Linda Richards (Dale) all of Victoria.
Sons: Robert Hernandez, of Bloomington, Tx Sisters: Toni Garcia of Victoria, and Lupe Carmona of Houston, Connie Luna of Victoria.
She is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Hernandez, son: Rudy Hernandez, Sister: Theresa Salazar, Alice Villarreal, Brothers: Angel Villarreal, David Villarreal, Thomas Villarreal, Domingo Villarreal, Andrew Villarreal, and Albert Villarreal.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5-8pm with a rosary at 6pm with Sharing memories to follow, at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Friday December 16,2022 at St. Patrick’s at 9:00 am with a Mass at 10:00 am. Burial to follow at San Jose Cemetery.
Pallbearers be Damion Salazar, Joe Garcia, Devin Salazar, Eric Ortega, Zachry Anderson and Kyle Anderson.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home Victoria 361-575-3212
