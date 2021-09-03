Caroline Liendo Valenzuela
CUERO — Caroline Liendo Valenzuela of Cuero, TX, formerly of Austwell, TX entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born December 27, 1953 in Cuero, TX to the Adolph and Olivia Sertuche Liendo.
Caroline was a loving soul with a giving heart. She never met a stranger and would do for anyone in need. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and loving aunt. She loved her friends and family.
She is survived by her children John Harvey Valenzuela of Cuero, TX, Anthony Valenzuela of Yoakum, TX, Alonzo Valenzuela, Jr. of Cuero, TX, and Laurie Valenzuela of Cuero, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joshua Valenzuela of Gainesville, GA, Joseph Valenzuela of Cuero, TX, Journiie Valenzuela of Yoakum, TX, Kardell Valenzuela of Cuero, TX, Ayden Valenzuela of Cuero, TX, Aaron Valenzuela of Cuero, TX., Jason Taylor of Cuero, TX, 2 great grandchildren, and over 21 nephews and nieces; her brother Adolph Liendo of Cuero, TX, Reuben Liendo, Sr. of Cuero, TX, Felix Liendo of Yoakum, TX, Rudy Liendo, Sr. of Cuero, TX Guadalupe “Sam” Perez, of Victoria, TX, Rosemary Banda of Cuero, TX, Irma Mejia of Cuero, TX, Teresa Liendo of Cuero, TX, Sylvia Liendo of Cuero, TX, and Elva Reyes of Cuero, TX.; she is also survived by her friend from Pasadena, TX Margaret Glass, and companion Felipe and pets Pinto and Blacky.
In addition to her parents, Caroline is preceded in death by her sister Palmira Olivia Liendo Anzaldua of Cuero, TX, her niece Veronica Melinda Garcia of Cuero, TX, and her friend Sylvia Galindo of Cuero, TX; her grandfather Marcus Sertuche of Cuero, TX and her grandmother Eusebia Serna Sertuche of Cuero, TX; her grandfather Louis M. Liendo of Cuero, TX and Juanita Zapata Liendo of Cuero, TX.
Serving as pallbearers are Reuben Liendo, Sr., Rudy Liendo, Sr., Felix Liendo, John Harvey Valenzuela, Anthony Valenzuela, and Guadalupe “Sam” Perez.
Honorary pallbearers are Amado Reyna, John Manuel Mejias, Joshua Valenzuela, Joseph Valenzuela, Aaron Valenzuela, Ayden Valenzuela, Jason Taylor and Michael Jasso.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N., Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at San Isidro Cemetery, Cuero, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
