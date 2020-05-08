CAROLINE LORAINE RAWLINS VICTORIA - Caroline Loraine Rawlins, 49, of Victoria, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 after a long courageous battle with cancer. Caroline's family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria.

