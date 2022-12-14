Caroll Schmidt Hand Crouch
VICTORIA — Caroll Schmidt Hand Crouch, 93, of Victoria died, December 7, 2022.
Caroll was born September 17, 1929, in Victoria, to Robert C. and Ada Thompson Schmidt. The Schmidt family came to Indianola, Texas in 1860 from Prussia and lived in that area until the hurricane of 1875, then moved to Victoria County,
Caroll was a graduate of North Texas University with a degree in Home Economics. She was first and foremost a homemaker. She loved teaching and working in education arena. Other interests included crafts, needlework, gardening and playing the game of bridge. She was an active member of First English Lutheran Church, having worked as a church secretary for 5 years, taught Sunday School, circle chairman and served as treasurer for the women of the church. She was a literacy volunteer in Tennessee, Clerical volunteer with Hospice of South Texas and Pink Lady volunteer at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include daughter Sandra Jean (Frederick) Perl and grandson Carson of Bend, Oregon; son, David Alton (Marie) Hand and grandson Anthony of Georgetown, Texas and granddaughter Cathy (Tim) Doyle with great grandsons Christopher, Nicholas, Zachary of Fate, Texas; granddaughter Shannon Damron Hand with great grandchildren David and Jonathan of Round Rock, Texas. Sister-in-laws Patsy Hand, Barbara Hand, Edna Sue Novotny and Sandra Logan Hand. Brother-in-law Steve Novotny. Many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 35 years, Alton Roy Hand, and her second husband of 16 years, William Crouch, brothers Robert (Mildred) Schmidt and Merle (Bernice) Schmidt, and sister Bernice (Lawrence) Nagle, and nieces. Brother-in-laws Glenn Ray Hand, Forrest Eugene Hand, Richard Earl Hand and Donald Wayne Hand, sister-in-laws Carolyn Hand and Beverly Hand and nieces.
Visitation and prayer service will be Thursday, December 15 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Grace Funeral Home 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria, Texas. Services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Donations to be made to Hospice of South Texas and First English Lutheran Church.
