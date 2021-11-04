Carolyn Ann Rhoades
VICTORIA — Carolyn Ann Rhoades went to be with the Lord October 22, 2021 at the age of 67. She was born January 30, 1954 in Victoria, Texas to the late Lencho Hernandez and Julia Jimenez.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 6:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Funeral Service with military honors will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10:00 am at Grace Funeral Home.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Kevin Lee Rhoades; son Sean Rhoades and his wife Cora; brother Salvador Jimenez and his wife Molly and grandchildren Avery, Harper and Messiah Rhoades.
Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved being called “Abuelita” or “Lita”. She enjoyed crafting especially making jewelry and ceramics.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
