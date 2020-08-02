CAROLYN BARRON EDNA - Carolyn Barron, formerly of Edna, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 77. She was born on August 26, 1942 in Bryan, Texas to T. Joe and Ruth Smith Barron. Aunt Carolyn (Miss Barron) taught High School for over 40 years, most of those in Edna, Texas. Throughout her career she taught many subjects from History, Government, Business, Speech, and Journalism. She was an avid supporter of her sports teams as well as a coach in many UIL events with a short period as the Drama teacher. In her retirement, to the family farm she continued to support UIL students in Pflugerville by attending and judging events. Always keeping track of her local sports teams. She was not done teaching and continued to substitute teach at all the Pflugerville High Schools until the last four years of her life. She also was a faithful member of Walnut Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and VBS. Aunt Carolyn was never a prideful person instead taking pride in the achievements of her family and students. One source of her greatest pride was the naming of a Pflugerville elementary school in honor of her mother "Ruth Smith Barron Elementary". Ever appropriate that this school was extremely near to the family farm of which Aunt Carolyn had availed so many students with stories of throughout the years. She will be dearly missed for her unconditional love and giving spirit by her family, friends, and thousands of students. Carolyn is survived by her sister, Ruth May Mulenex, sister-in-law Billie Barron; nephews, James Mulenex, Joe Mulenex, Bill Barron, Bob Boemer, Bill Boemer, Mitchell Walters, Charlie Barron, David Pfannstiel, Kerry Pfannstiel, and Dave Barron; and nieces, Beth McMahon, Becky Poindexter, Barbara Boemer, Kayde Barron, Noelie Day, Vivian Moss, Diana Riepe, Lynn Aldrich, and Ann Matheson. She was preceded in death by; her Parents: T. Joe, and Ruth Barron, sisters, Mary Ann Walters, (Calvin), Shirley Pfannstiel (Dan), and Lillian Boemer (Arnold); brothers, Joe R. Barron (Verda), Tom Barron (Gerry), Charlie Barron (Wanda), O. Noel Barron, and brother-in-law, Edward Mulenex; nephews, Clay Walters, and Robin Pfannstiel. A private family service will be held in Austin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carolyn Barron Scholarship PO Box 387 Edna, TX 77957. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Vote and pray like lives depend on it (14)
- Armed demonstrators gather around Confederate statue during Victoria City Council debate (34)
- Guest column: Hand of big government (6)
- Blog: The left, right and abuse of power (9)
- Letter: All things Confederate belong in a museum (5)
- Eagle Ford Shale Study: Premature births more likely for women who live near oil & gas flaring (4)
- Guest column: Thank God for Netflix (3)
- Victoria County commissioners to hear annual financial report (3)
- Letter: We should remember to honor our history (3)
- Letter: Stop politicizing COVID-19 (3)
Online Poll
Have you considered buying a car recently?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.