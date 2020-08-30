Carolyn Curton
VICTORIA — Carolyn Curton, 77, of Victoria, passed away August 25, 2020. Carolyn was born July 26, 1943 to the late Syble Maxine Krisell Northcutt.
Carolyn was a life-long resident of Victoria, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, was an avid reader, and enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews. Carolyn was a fanatic football fan, particularly a Peyton Manning fan. She also enjoyed cheering for The University of Alabama - Go Roll Tide!!
She is survived by her sister, Ginger Johnson (Billy) of Azle, TX; brother, Larry Curton of Humphrey, AK; sister-in-law, Margie Curton of Goliad, TX; Aunt Edith Curton and Uncle Walton Krisell both of Arkansas; numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and brother, David Curton.
Honoring Carolyn’s wishes no services will be held at this time.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
