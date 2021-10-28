Carolyn Faye Koudelka
VICTORIA — Carolyn Faye Koudelka, 72 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. She was born August 3, 1949 in Luling, TX to the late John William and Doris Graham Rush. Carolyn was a retired LVN.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristina Lawrence; son, Robert Koudelka; sister, Elizabeth Rush; brother, John W. Rush all of Victoria and three grandchildren.
Please join the family in a Celebration of Life for Carolyn at 3:30pm Saturday, October 30, 3021 at First Baptist Church in Bloomington, TX.
To share a memory of story please visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

