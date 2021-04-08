Carolyn Ford Wills
VICTORIA — Carolyn Ford Wills, 81, gained her angel wings Tuesday April 6, 2021 at Post Acute Hospital in Victoria. Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, April 9th from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria. A Homegoing service celebrating Carolyn’s life and her faith will be Saturday, April 10th at 2:30PM at Grace Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 5:00PM at Refugio Community Cemetery in Refugio.
Carolyn was born July 1, 1939 in Refugio to the late Lloyd and Kathrine Ford. Carolyn was a loving homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a faithful member of Mt. Salem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Murry Wills Jr, and son Murry Wills III.
Carolyn leaves behind one sister, Janice Dedrick; four children, Kathy Simmons and her husband John, Danny Wills, Rev. Donny Wills and his fiancé, Tammy Bland and Angela Wills; 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Daylon Bubenik, Tra Irving, Ricky Montez, Kelvin Runnels Jr, Jaime Runnels, and Shawn Runnels
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris and Justin Simmons and the Deacons of Mt. Salem Baptist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
