Carolyn Frank
YOAKUM — Carolyn Frank, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. She was born September 11, 1944 in Yorktown to the late Albert and Jane (Hohn) Weise. She was baptized on November 26, 1944 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown. Following the death of her parents, she and her siblings came to live with her aunt and uncle Alice and Bo Witte in Yoakum. She was confirmed on June 22, 1958 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum. She graduated from Yoakum High School in 1963. She married Roger W. Frank on May 7, 1966 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
She was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She is retired from Yoakum Farm Pac Kitchens where she worked as a secretary for many years. In retirement she and Roger enjoyed raising cattle and spending time with their grandchildren. She was a former member of Pilot International, Beta Sigma Phi, Holy Cross Church Council, Lutheran Church Women and Friends of the Library. In addition, she previously taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Survivors are her son Patrick Frank and wife Carrie of Yoakum; daughter M’Liss Seltzer and husband David of Southlake, Texas; four grandsons, Nathan Frank, Ryan Seltzer, Hutton Seltzer and Gunnar Frank; sister, Jo Beth Knezek of Wharton, brother, Howard Weise of Yorktown. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger in 2018; brother, Ralph Weise.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service is 1 p.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Glen Kusak, Don Hartman, Wade Weise, Travis Knezek, Kevin Brewer, and Edwin Steinmann
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
