Carolyn Holiday
Waters
VICTORIA — Carolyn Holiday Waters passed away May 25, 2023 at the age of 80. She was born July 20, 1942 in Payson, Arizona to David and Alice Holiday.
Carolyn was an amazing mom and an awesome administrative assistant in many fields throughout her life. After moving to Victoria in 1975, Carolyn began working in oilfield offices in 1981 until she retired in 2007. Some of the oilfield companies she worked for were BDK Drilling, SAW Drilling, Delta Drilling, Nabors Drilling and finally retiring at Stallion Oilfield Services. Many people who worked for her and with her loved and respected her very much.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Junior, and her grandson, Eric Conway.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Conway Ellis (Dennis), her son Ryan Conway (Shannon), three granddaughters, Brittany, Shelby and Chelse Conway, and two great granddaughters, Emili Zavala & Jaylene Gohn.
Carolyn loved camping and traveling as Junior’s “copilot” along with their furry passenger, Eddie.
At Carolyn’s wishes (and everyone who knew her knows that Carolyn usually got her way), there will be no funeral service. Her ashes will be spread at some of the places she and Junior and Eddie used to camp and at the Mogollon Rim in Arizona.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.gracefuneralhome.net.

