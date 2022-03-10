Carolyn M. Hill
VICTORIA — Carolyn M. Hill, 76. of Victoria, Texas passed away Sunday March 6, 2022 in Rockport, Texas. She was born May 1, 1945 in Houston, Texas to the late Pallie Clark and Pearl Robinson Dean. Carolyn attended F. W. Gross High School. She was an employee for Alcoa and Formosa for many years.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons: Christopher Hill of Rockport, Texas and Jonathan Clark of Austin, Texas. She has two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Walk in visitation will be Friday March 11, 2022 at Barefield Funeral Home from 10:30 am until 6:00 pm. Funeral service 11:00 am Saturday March 12,2022 at Palestine Baptist Church 608 E. Convent Street. Eulogist Pastor Gregory O. Wyatt, and officiating minister Pastor Walter L. Gant.
Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.