Carolyn M. Koliba

She is survived by her two daughters, Amy (Wil) Smiley and Angela Koliba, and her two grandsons, David and Nicholas Polansky. Carolyn is also survived by her siblings; Shirley Chesser, Fred (Jane) Jedlicka, Judy (Paul) Koliba, Robert Jedlicka, James Jedlicka, and Darlene Janis. She is predeceased by her parents and sister Mary Jean Piwetz.
Carolyn worked over forty years for JP Morgan Chase Bank, recently retiring in 2019 to become a full-time grandma and momma. She was dedicated to her work and was an excellent employee in order to ensure her family was well taken care of.
Carolyn lived for her kids and grandkids. She was an exceptional person, an ideal employee, a fabulous grandma, a great mom, an excellent friend, and an angel to many. There was not a thing she would not do for someone in need. She was known by many as an angel on Earth. Her life was dedicated to others; I would challenge you to try and find someone who cared and loved more than her. While she only gave birth to two children, there are many people who feel she was a mother figure to them. Words cannot explain the love she had in her heart for others. Earth has lost a great person, and heaven has acquired a very experienced angel.
A funeral service celebrating her life immediately followed by a burial ceremony will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 A.M., at Klein Memorial Park. Klein Memorial Park is located at 14711 FM 1488, Magnolia, Texas 77354 (281-252-3248). A celebration of life BBQ will immediately follow the services at the home of Judy and Paul Koliba, located at 7311 Black Forest, Magnolia, Texas 77354. A visitation (5:00-6:30 P.M.) and rosary (6:30 P.M.) will be held at the same location, the Thursday prior to the funeral. Carolyn loved flowers and always commented she would want a lot of colorful flowers at her funeral. We encourage anyone wanting to send a gift in her memory to send flowers; we also welcome attendees to bring flowers to the visitation instead of going through an expensive florist or delivery service.
