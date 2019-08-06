CAROLYN ANN MCCORMICK FORMERLY OF NURSERY - Carolyn "Ann" McCormick, born March 30, 1940, in Victoria, TX, passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 4, 2019 in Houston, TX. Ann was preceded in death by her father, Victor McCormick, her mother, Henrietta Koehler McCormick and sister, May Marie. She is survived by numerous cousins and friends. Ann lived her life in Nursery Texas moving to assisted living in Houston in November 2014. Ann was a caring daughter, a loyal employee at PIA Insurance, later Frost Ins, and a friend to many. A graveside service will be August 6, 2019 at 1 PM at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
